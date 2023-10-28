Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $24.83 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

