Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.66 EPS.

EW stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.19.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

