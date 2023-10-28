Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Silgan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Silgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

