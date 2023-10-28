Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 30th

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Further Reading

