Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.
Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.84.
Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.
Several analysts have commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday.
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
