Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 467,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

