Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.80-15.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.17-$4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of VMI opened at $188.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

