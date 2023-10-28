AMG National Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,033,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $11,164,713. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $258.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

