MAI Capital Management Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

International Paper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

