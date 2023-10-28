MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after buying an additional 1,377,187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,258,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,087,000 after acquiring an additional 624,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,185,000.

Shares of WOLF opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

