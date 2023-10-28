MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

View Our Latest Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.24 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 2.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.