Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

