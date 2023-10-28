Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 57.79% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average of $130.31.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 2.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $65,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,309.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $882,967. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

