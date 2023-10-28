Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

