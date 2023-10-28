Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.85 EPS.

Shares of R stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.53. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.17.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,634 shares of company stock worth $16,368,257. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after buying an additional 67,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

