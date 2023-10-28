Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.81 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68.

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,667 shares of company stock worth $1,028,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.47.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

