Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS.

NYSE R opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.53. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 32,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $3,325,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 32,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $3,325,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,368,257. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $476,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

