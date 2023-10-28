CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

CONMED Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.17.

Insider Activity

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

