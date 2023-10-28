Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Update

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upexi during the second quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upexi in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upexi Trading Down 3.9 %

UPXI opened at $1.18 on Friday. Upexi has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

