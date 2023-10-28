U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
U.S. Gold Stock Performance
U.S. Gold stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.48.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
USAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
