U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

U.S. Gold stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.48.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

