Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $37.37 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.37 million and approximately $647,012.47 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,235,438 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

