Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Declines By 20.3%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

