Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Declines By 20.3%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
U.S. Energy Stock Up 9.2 %
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.07.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on USEG
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
