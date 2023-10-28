Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 32.0% in October

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,691,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,430,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $6,390,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 124,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 120,191 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

