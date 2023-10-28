Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. Urban One has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UONE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Urban One during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Urban One by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Urban One by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

