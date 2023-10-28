Decred (DCR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $739,743.40

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Decred has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $13.09 or 0.00038513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $204.16 million and approximately $739,743.40 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00133045 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015932 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002981 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,597,192 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

