Energi Price Hits $0.0523 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $97,231.72 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,062,507 coins and its circulating supply is 70,062,518 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

