PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $120.86 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00199275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.