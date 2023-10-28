Scotia Capital Inc. Has $19.84 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

