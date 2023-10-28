2,793 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $116,809,000. FMR LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,155,000 after purchasing an additional 552,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,418,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 257,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

