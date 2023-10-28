Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $43.53 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

