Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,777,000 after buying an additional 777,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,001.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 214,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 194,841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

CVE stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

