Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

