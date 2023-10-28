Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $6,469,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 721.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 94,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 125.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,620 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CSM opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

