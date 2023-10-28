Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $88.05 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

