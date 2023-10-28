Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Envista by 705.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Envista by 225.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $23.52 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

