Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $205,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.75.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $223.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

