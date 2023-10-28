New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stake Lessened by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $30.71 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

