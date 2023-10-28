Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $50.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

