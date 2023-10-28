Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 250 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

