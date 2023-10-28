Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

