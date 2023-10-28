Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 110 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $296.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.54 and its 200 day moving average is $281.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

