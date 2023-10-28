Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,150 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

