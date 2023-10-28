Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

