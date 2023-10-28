Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

