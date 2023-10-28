Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Invests $202,000 in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,232 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $19.21 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

