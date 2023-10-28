Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MP Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $16.49 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.