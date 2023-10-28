Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AES by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876,674 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2,315.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,090 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $52,959,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AES by 46.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AES opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

