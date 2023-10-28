Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intuit by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after acquiring an additional 682,644 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $479.52 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $523.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

