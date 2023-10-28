AMG National Trust Bank Has $621,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $954,100,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,622,591. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.39.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

