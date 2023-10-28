Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $860,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $46.13 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

