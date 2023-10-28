Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,521 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

